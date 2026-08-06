California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,726 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG - Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,084 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Everus Construction Group worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,280,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,225,000 after acquiring an additional 670,646 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 9,475.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,164 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECG. Oppenheimer started coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Everus Construction Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised Everus Construction Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Glj Research started coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $172.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $155.67.

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Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everus Construction Group stock opened at $140.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $143.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.04. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $171.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 2.37.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 5.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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