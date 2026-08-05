California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 11,219 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,065 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 5.1%

ARW stock opened at $227.95 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $215.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.20. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,696.65. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,216. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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