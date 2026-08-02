California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 54,887 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,676 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of AST SpaceMobile worth $21,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

ASTS opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 2.69. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $133.86.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business's revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "sector underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $50.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AST SpaceMobile

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $3,854,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,857.50. This trade represents a 53.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,297,342.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,244,498.39. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,492. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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