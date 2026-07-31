California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,744 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,734 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 17,744 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Ingersoll Rand worth $50,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 663.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 64,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore set a $84.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR opened at $84.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.17. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.96 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.Ingersoll Rand's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.570-3.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Trending Headlines about Ingersoll Rand

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ingersoll Rand reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.86 , ahead of the $0.83 consensus estimate and up from $0.80 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $2.05 billion , exceeding the $1.96 billion estimate. Ingersoll Rand Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Ingersoll Rand reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , ahead of the $0.83 consensus estimate and up from $0.80 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.5% year over year to , exceeding the $1.96 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $8.0 billion-$8.1 billion , above the approximately $7.9 billion analyst consensus, signaling continued demand and order momentum. The company cited strong organic growth, portfolio strength and consistent execution. Ingersoll Rand Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to , above the approximately $7.9 billion analyst consensus, signaling continued demand and order momentum. The company cited strong organic growth, portfolio strength and consistent execution. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance was listed at approximately $3.57 , above the $3.48 consensus estimate. However, reports characterized the earnings forecast as essentially steady, limiting the upside reaction compared with the revenue outlook.

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance was listed at approximately , above the $3.48 consensus estimate. However, reports characterized the earnings forecast as essentially steady, limiting the upside reaction compared with the revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be concerned that Ingersoll Rand’s valuation remains elevated, with a price-to-earnings ratio above 50 and a PEG ratio above 5. Earlier commentary also argued that cash-flow performance leaves limited room for further upside, increasing the risk of profit-taking after the earnings release. Ingersoll Rand Stock Looks Pricey As Cash Flow Leaves Little Upside

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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