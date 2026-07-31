California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,344 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,700 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 34,344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $69,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $85,575.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,614.36. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,950.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,939 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock's 50 day moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average is $83.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 15.43%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Leerink Partners raised Edwards Lifesciences from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here