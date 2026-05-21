Callahan Advisors LLC Invests $6.70 Million in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,121 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $6,704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Intuit by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $634.26.

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Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Stock Down 3.9%

Intuit stock opened at $383.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.11 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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