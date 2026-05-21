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Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Dominion Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Callahan Advisors LLC opened a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter, buying 28,275 shares worth about $1.66 million.
  • Dominion Energy recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with earnings of $0.95 per share versus estimates of $0.90 and revenue of $5.02 billion, up 23.1% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 3.9%, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold.
  • Interested in Dominion Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,275 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Dominion Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of D stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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