Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 20.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 19.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,140 shares of the company's stock worth $27,403,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in DaVita by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in DaVita by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,813 shares of the company's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its position in DaVita by 80.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,297 shares of the company's stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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DaVita Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.12 and a 200 day moving average of $137.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.84. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $202.69.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. DaVita's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $199.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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