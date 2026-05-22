Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 31,238 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 31,238 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC's holdings in Entegris were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,017,716 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,480,998,000 after purchasing an additional 443,518 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,457,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $689,560,000 after purchasing an additional 412,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,841,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876,271 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $543,325,000 after purchasing an additional 540,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $470,679,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,886,975.88. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,171,007.92. This represents a 22.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 207,288 shares of company stock worth $28,865,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $131.39 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $808.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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