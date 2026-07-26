Callodine Capital Management LP Buys 36,651 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,996 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 3.4% of Callodine Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $47,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 152.3% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 44,849 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Helix Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 600.9% during the first quarter. Helix Partners Management LP now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $202.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.56. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The company has a market capitalization of $126.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid.

Capital One’s Q2 results showed improved profitability, with the company swinging back to net income and posting higher net interest income, reinforcing the view that its core business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels.

Multiple reports highlighted bullish analyst sentiment, including Piper Sandler and Morgan Stanley maintaining buy ratings, while one note set a $260 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning.

Several articles pointed to Capital One’s technology and AI advantages, including its cloud-native infrastructure and open-source security tool VulnHunter, which support the company’s long-term competitive positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value.

Capital One is also being viewed as a value stock after earnings, with coverage noting that the shares trade at a discount to peers on forward earnings and tangible book value. Negative Sentiment: The stock is facing overhang from legal and regulatory headlines, including a Zelle fraud lawsuit, a Canada data-breach settlement, and reports that customer payouts from a separate $425 million settlement may be delayed after an appeal.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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