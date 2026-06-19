Cambient Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 4,030 Cigna Group $CI

Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,030 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $279.63 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $338.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's fifty day moving average price is $283.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.32.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.74 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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