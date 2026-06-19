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Cambient Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 18,646 Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Altria Group logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Cambient Family Office LLC initiated a new position in Altria Group, buying 18,646 shares worth about $1.095 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Institutional interest in Altria remains high, with 57.41% of the stock owned by institutional investors and hedge funds, while insider ownership is just 0.10%.
  • Altria reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.32 versus $1.25 expected, and the company also declared a $1.06 quarterly dividend yielding about 6.1%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 86.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $5,752,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Altria Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Altria Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,401.12. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 298.69%. The business's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 88.70%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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