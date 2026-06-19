Cambient Family Office LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Cambient Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,396 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Attestor Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,833,000. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Bauman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $327.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $359.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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