Cambient Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Cambient Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,538 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.1% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,366 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 43.6% in the first quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.6% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $100,108.65. Following the sale, the director owned 7,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,361.03. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,389 shares of company stock valued at $27,570,630. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $304.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.11. The firm has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.34, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $306.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here