Cambient Family Office LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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