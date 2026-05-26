Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $207.70 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,594 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $207,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $696,885,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,800 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $679,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,958 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

JPM stock opened at $306.49 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $256.00 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock's 50 day moving average is $301.33 and its 200-day moving average is $307.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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