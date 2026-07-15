Camden National Bank Acquires 16,326 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,692 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.7% of Camden National Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Camden National Bank's holdings in Adobe were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Freedom Capital downgraded Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Summit Redstone set a $350.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $275.00.

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More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Down 4.3%

Adobe stock opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50-day moving average is $229.83 and its 200-day moving average is $258.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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