Camden National Bank Buys 4,754 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,566 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank's holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $439.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $419.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $532.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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