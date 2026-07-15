Camden National Bank Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,992 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 12,175 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,298 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $205,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after buying an additional 1,766,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,807 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,210,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,752,000 after acquiring an additional 149,637 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $137.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $225.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.96.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.55 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Mizuho set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Insider Activity

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

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