Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 57,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of Camden Property Trust worth $79,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,587,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $410,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,113,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $232,698,000 after acquiring an additional 825,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,137,805 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $125,250,000 after acquiring an additional 551,850 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 22.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $185,564,000 after acquiring an additional 315,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $119.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.60.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

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