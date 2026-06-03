Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,935 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 136,513 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.48% of Camden Property Trust worth $56,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,178 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts: Sign Up

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.31. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $119.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore set a $107.00 price target on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Camden Property Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Camden Property Trust wasn't on the list.

While Camden Property Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here