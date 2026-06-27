Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 159,945 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE CPT opened at $116.27 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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