Cameco Corporation $CCJ Stake Lifted by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,650 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in Cameco were worth $18,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 16.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 48.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 604,841 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 64,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $14,252,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Cameco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Trading Down 0.0%

Cameco stock opened at $85.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $598.63 million. Cameco had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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