Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Alignment Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALHC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,581,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 324,865 shares of the company's stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 124,143 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $3,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,968,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,752,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 641,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company's stock.

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Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Alignment Healthcare had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 947,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,519,969.15. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Hyong Kim sold 35,951 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $713,986.86. Following the sale, the insider owned 331,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,588,555. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,299,064 shares of company stock valued at $25,478,457 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.30.

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About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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