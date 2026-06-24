Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,646 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 955 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,646 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of JNJ opened at $239.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.73 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.44 and a 200-day moving average of $228.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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