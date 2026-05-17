Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires 6,086 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,958 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Boeing were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.60.

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Boeing Stock Down 3.7%

Boeing stock opened at $220.63 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.77 and a 1-year high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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