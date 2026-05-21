Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Sells 21,370 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lowered its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 21,370 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Edison International were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edison International alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2,970.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,297,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $77,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,034 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Edison International by 109.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,314,124 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Edison International by 71.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,425,926 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $134,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 8.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $595,033,000 after purchasing an additional 801,082 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $113,989,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edison International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edison International wasn't on the list.

While Edison International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here