Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 193.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,400 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 135,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.'s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,283,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279,778 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $225,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $570,161,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $47,268,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 629,069 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $62,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $129.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Canadian National Railway

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: CNI posted second-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, well above the $1.39 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year, signaling stronger operational performance. Article Title

CNI posted second-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, well above the $1.39 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year, signaling stronger operational performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 guidance and increased its volume outlook, which suggests management expects demand trends and network utilization to remain supportive. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 guidance and increased its volume outlook, which suggests management expects demand trends and network utilization to remain supportive. Positive Sentiment: CN also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, reinforcing its capital-return profile for income-focused investors. Article Title

CN also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, reinforcing its capital-return profile for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: CN and Union Pacific announced an agreement to improve North American rail connectivity, which could create new cross-border service opportunities and expand customer access. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.12.

View Our Latest Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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