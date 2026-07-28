Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 179.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 96,233 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 354 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Canadian National Railway

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canadian National reported a second-quarter earnings beat, helped by stronger grain and energy volumes that lifted revenue. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, providing a positive signal about freight demand and future earnings potential. Higher fuel costs pressured efficiency, however. Canadian National Q2 Earnings Beat on Grain and Energy Volume Growth

Canadian National reported a second-quarter earnings beat, helped by stronger grain and energy volumes that lifted revenue. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, providing a positive signal about freight demand and future earnings potential. Higher fuel costs pressured efficiency, however. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on CNI to $205 from $195 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating substantial expected upside based on its assessment of the railroad’s earnings and operating outlook. Royal Bank of Canada analyst update

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on CNI to $205 from $195 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating substantial expected upside based on its assessment of the railroad’s earnings and operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo increased its price target to $145 from $135 and kept an “overweight” rating, reflecting growing confidence in CNI’s business prospects. Wells Fargo analyst update

Wells Fargo increased its price target to $145 from $135 and kept an “overweight” rating, reflecting growing confidence in CNI’s business prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $130 from $109 but retained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target offers limited upside, suggesting the firm sees the shares as broadly fairly valued. Barclays analyst update

Barclays raised its target to $130 from $109 but retained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target offers limited upside, suggesting the firm sees the shares as broadly fairly valued. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively assign Canadian National Railway an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not universally bullish sentiment. Canadian National Railway Receives Moderate Buy Rating

Analysts collectively assign Canadian National Railway an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not universally bullish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Higher fuel costs are weighing on efficiency, while the shares’ strong recent run and premium valuation may be encouraging some investors to take profits even after the earnings beat.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.92. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $131.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 26.92%.Canadian National Railway's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.40.

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Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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