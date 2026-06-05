Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,048 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $25,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,646,922 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,437,679,000 after acquiring an additional 346,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,201,675 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,338,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,907 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 13,894,922 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,310,600,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 639,137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,955,711 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $844,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,310 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,626,147 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $813,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CNI stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $122.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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