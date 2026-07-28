Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,763 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 8,083 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,514 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 52.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,094 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company's stock.

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Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.92. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $131.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.33%. Canadian National Railway's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Canadian National Railway

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canadian National reported a second-quarter earnings beat, helped by stronger grain and energy volumes that lifted revenue. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, providing a positive signal about freight demand and future earnings potential. Higher fuel costs pressured efficiency, however. Canadian National Q2 Earnings Beat on Grain and Energy Volume Growth

Canadian National reported a second-quarter earnings beat, helped by stronger grain and energy volumes that lifted revenue. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, providing a positive signal about freight demand and future earnings potential. Higher fuel costs pressured efficiency, however. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on CNI to $205 from $195 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating substantial expected upside based on its assessment of the railroad’s earnings and operating outlook. Royal Bank of Canada analyst update

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on CNI to $205 from $195 and maintained an “outperform” rating, indicating substantial expected upside based on its assessment of the railroad’s earnings and operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo increased its price target to $145 from $135 and kept an “overweight” rating, reflecting growing confidence in CNI’s business prospects. Wells Fargo analyst update

Wells Fargo increased its price target to $145 from $135 and kept an “overweight” rating, reflecting growing confidence in CNI’s business prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $130 from $109 but retained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target offers limited upside, suggesting the firm sees the shares as broadly fairly valued. Barclays analyst update

Barclays raised its target to $130 from $109 but retained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target offers limited upside, suggesting the firm sees the shares as broadly fairly valued. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively assign Canadian National Railway an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not universally bullish sentiment. Canadian National Railway Receives Moderate Buy Rating

Analysts collectively assign Canadian National Railway an average “Moderate Buy” rating, indicating constructive but not universally bullish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Higher fuel costs are weighing on efficiency, while the shares’ strong recent run and premium valuation may be encouraging some investors to take profits even after the earnings beat.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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