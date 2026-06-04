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Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Canadian National Railway logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 89,681 shares and still holding about 11.37 million shares valued at roughly $1.13 billion.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains mixed: the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”, though some firms recently raised targets and Bank of America upgraded it to Buy.
  • Canadian National Railway reported Q1 EPS of $1.31, matching estimates, and announced a quarterly dividend of $0.915 per share, implying a 3.1% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Canadian National Railway.

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,374,457 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 89,681 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 0.9% of TD Asset Management Inc's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.85% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,126,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,721 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $355,635,000 after acquiring an additional 97,937 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 262,048 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,572 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,647 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $119.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.36. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $122.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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