Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,354 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 62,837 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CNI alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 354 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore raised Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $124.00 price target on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $129.53 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Canadian National Railway

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian National Railway this week:

Positive Sentiment: CNI posted second-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, well above the $1.39 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year, signaling stronger operational performance. Article Title

CNI posted second-quarter earnings of $2.08 per share, well above the $1.39 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year, signaling stronger operational performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 guidance and increased its volume outlook, which suggests management expects demand trends and network utilization to remain supportive. Article Title

The company raised its 2026 guidance and increased its volume outlook, which suggests management expects demand trends and network utilization to remain supportive. Positive Sentiment: CN also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, reinforcing its capital-return profile for income-focused investors. Article Title

CN also announced a quarterly dividend of C$0.915 per share, reinforcing its capital-return profile for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: CN and Union Pacific announced an agreement to improve North American rail connectivity, which could create new cross-border service opportunities and expand customer access. Article Title

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI - Free Report) TSE: CNR.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian National Railway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian National Railway wasn't on the list.

While Canadian National Railway currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here