Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ Stock Holdings Reduced by Hurley Capital LLC

Hurley Capital LLC lowered its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ - Free Report) TSE: CNQ by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 35,017 shares during the quarter. Hurley Capital LLC's holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 146,331,336 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,305,198 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $3,160,340,000 after buying an additional 818,809 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,745,981 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,446,951,000 after buying an additional 1,342,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,518,621 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $710,119,000 after buying an additional 1,347,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,308,539 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $484,344,000 after buying an additional 260,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company's stock.

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Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.8%

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.45. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ - Get Free Report) TSE: CNQ last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 22.04%.The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Canadian Natural Resources's payout ratio is 54.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Canadian Natural Resources from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited NYSE: CNQ is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company's operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

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