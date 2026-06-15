Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP is Maren Capital LLC's 9th Largest Position

Maren Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,173 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 72,225 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 5.0% of Maren Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Maren Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $93,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,734,456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,884,826,000 after buying an additional 510,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,722,841,000 after buying an additional 3,585,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $978,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,821,358 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $661,339,000 after buying an additional 461,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,433,042 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $620,925,000 after buying an additional 1,517,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $140.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $99.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $89.99 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here