Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,624 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 37,044 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $46,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dilation Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP now owns 170,269 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,644,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,292 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $149,215,000 after purchasing an additional 180,419 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 141,500 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,353,188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $394,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $89.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The business's revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Barclays set a $99.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here