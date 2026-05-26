Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,324,191 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 130,783 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.82% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $539,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $206,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.0%

CP opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $89.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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