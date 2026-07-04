Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Sold by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,424 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 15,202 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $978,558,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 586.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,147,835 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $452,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,722,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,666,777 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,227,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 45,389.7% during the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,032,478 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $159,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,010 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.30.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE CP opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $91.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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