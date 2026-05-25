Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,854 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 30,294 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $86.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $99.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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