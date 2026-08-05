Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $15.92 Million in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,953 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $15,923,000. Caterpillar comprises about 1.3% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $966.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 35,444 shares of company stock valued at $32,335,679 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly results: Second-quarter sales and revenues rose 24% year over year to $20.5 billion, Caterpillar’s first quarter above $20 billion. Adjusted profit per share was $8.17, well above the roughly $6.22 analyst consensus, while reported profit per share was $7.77 versus $4.62 a year earlier. Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter sales and revenues rose 24% year over year to $20.5 billion, Caterpillar’s first quarter above $20 billion. Adjusted profit per share was $8.17, well above the roughly $6.22 analyst consensus, while reported profit per share was $7.77 versus $4.62 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains a major catalyst: Strong orders for power-generation equipment, engines and generators supporting data centers helped drive earnings growth. Construction and mining equipment demand also contributed to higher volume and pricing. Caterpillar lifts 2026 sales growth target on strong data center demand after quarterly profit beat

Strong orders for power-generation equipment, engines and generators supporting data centers helped drive earnings growth. Construction and mining equipment demand also contributed to higher volume and pricing. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded outlook and broadening momentum: Management now expects full-year revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens, improving on its previous low-double-digit forecast. The company also highlighted a record order backlog and strength across multiple end markets. Caterpillar Stock Jumps, Lifting Dow, as Company Sees Broadening Momentum

Management now expects full-year revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens, improving on its previous low-double-digit forecast. The company also highlighted a record order backlog and strength across multiple end markets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns support sentiment: Caterpillar deployed $2.2 billion for dividends and share repurchases during the quarter, underscoring strong cash generation.

Caterpillar deployed $2.2 billion for dividends and share repurchases during the quarter, underscoring strong cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Investor considerations: CAT’s valuation is elevated after the rally, and future performance remains exposed to the cyclicality of construction and mining markets as well as the sustainability of AI data-center spending. The earnings call’s emphasis on “broadening momentum” helps offset, but does not eliminate, those risks. Caterpillar Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Caterpillar Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $879.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $405.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.46 and a 1 year high of $1,073.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $922.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $815.89.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.22 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $20.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

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