Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after buying an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,481,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,235,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,218,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,830,986,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Key Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

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Pfizer Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of PFE opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $144.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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