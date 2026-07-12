Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 76,777 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 134.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,856 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 76,777 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.11% of lululemon athletica worth $20,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 363 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded lululemon athletica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $149.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of lululemon athletica stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.26. 3,110,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,707. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $238.45.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other lululemon athletica news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,388.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,213,223.25. This trade represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

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