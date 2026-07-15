Candriam S.C.A. Acquires New Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,981 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Get Kimco Realty alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 270.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.88.

View Our Latest Report on KIM

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock's 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The business had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimco Realty's payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kimco Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimco Realty wasn't on the list.

While Kimco Realty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here