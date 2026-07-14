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Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Keurig Dr Pepper logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Candriam S.C.A. increased its Keurig Dr Pepper stake by 33.4% in the first quarter, ending with 160,562 shares valued at about $4.23 million.
  • Institutional ownership in KDP remains very high, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 93.99% of the company’s stock. Several other funds also recently added or initiated positions.
  • Analysts are mixed on the stock: the consensus rating is Hold with a target price of $32.47, while KDP recently reported EPS of $0.39, beating estimates, and paid a $0.23 quarterly dividend for a 2.9% annual yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Keurig Dr Pepper.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,562 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,642.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is currently 68.15%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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