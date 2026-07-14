Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,562 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,642.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is currently 68.15%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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