Candriam S.C.A. Buys Shares of 394,027 Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 394,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.48% of Replimune Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 3,638.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,762 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,088.88. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $828.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Replimune Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Replimune Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Replimune Group from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Replimune Group

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune's lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

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