Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,064 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,032 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.27% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $36,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,271,706 shares of the company's stock worth $462,652,000 after purchasing an additional 498,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,282 shares of the company's stock worth $291,342,000 after buying an additional 34,457 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,522 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,184 shares of the company's stock worth $173,201,000 after acquiring an additional 295,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 1,184,345 shares of the company's stock worth $166,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,762,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,821.50. This represents a 29.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 245,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total value of $37,824,431.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 511,293 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,848.69. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 379,805 shares of company stock valued at $59,634,666 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,047,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,489. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $160.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.91. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.14 and a 52 week high of $181.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Key Headlines Impacting Neurocrine Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: NBIX continues to draw bullish attention for its growth profile, with one article highlighting three reasons growth investors shouldn’t overlook Neurocrine and another pointing to strong sales and pipeline progress as reasons the stock has been trending higher. Article Title Article Title

NBIX continues to draw bullish attention for its growth profile, with one article highlighting and another pointing to as reasons the stock has been trending higher. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage on Phase 2 CAH study activity in young children suggests Neurocrine’s pipeline is advancing, and one note said the stock could be undervalued after the new study. Article Title Article Title

Recent coverage on suggests Neurocrine’s pipeline is advancing, and one note said the stock could be after the new study. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent upgrades and higher price targets reinforcing confidence in NBIX’s earnings outlook and growth prospects. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent upgrades and higher price targets reinforcing confidence in NBIX’s earnings outlook and growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Neurocrine announced it will host its second-quarter 2026 earnings conference call and webcast on July 30 , which is an upcoming catalyst but not a fundamental change by itself. Article Title

Neurocrine announced it will host its , which is an upcoming catalyst but not a fundamental change by itself. Neutral Sentiment: A report that NBIX looks fair on earnings but expensive relative to other biotech names is mainly a valuation check and may limit enthusiasm, but it is not a direct negative catalyst. Article Title

A report that NBIX looks is mainly a valuation check and may limit enthusiasm, but it is not a direct negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Insider Ingrid Delaet sold shares in multiple transactions over July 7-9. The sales were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which makes the signal less concerning, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences NASDAQ: NBIX is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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