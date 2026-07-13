Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,287 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 70,016 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 407,698 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 81,345 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $1,142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 240,466 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 181,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $141.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group set a $113.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $125.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $106.06 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $126.50.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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