Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,199 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 110,848 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Progressive were worth $25,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,836,094,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 644,636 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $159,183,000 after buying an additional 47,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,807,068 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $411,506,000 after buying an additional 97,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,447,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,258,000. The trade was a 12.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.76, for a total transaction of $236,907.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,152.36. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 15,230 shares of company stock worth $3,165,817 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $238.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Trending Headlines about Progressive

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Progressive Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.59. 1,477,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.26. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $189.20 and a one year high of $254.93. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $206.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Progressive's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive's dividend payout ratio is 2.03%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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