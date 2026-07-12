Candriam S.C.A. Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 251.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,933 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 65,738 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts: Sign Up

More Cheniere Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $297.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.57. 1,469,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of -0.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $300.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.65 and a 200 day moving average of $237.03.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheniere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here