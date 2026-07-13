Candriam S.C.A. Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 194.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,948 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 134,590 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,268 shares of the company's stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 21,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $69.41 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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